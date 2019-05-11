Clear

Heavy rain and floods send a 9-foot alligator fleeing into Arkansas farmland

Article Image

An Arkansas man and his family were surprised to find a 9-foot alligator miles from its habitat following heavy flooding in the area.

Posted: May. 12, 2019 12:10 AM
Updated: May. 12, 2019 12:10 AM
Posted By: By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

When it comes to flooding, the problems most people think about are washed-out roads and underwater homes.

But after rainstorms in Missouri and Iowa caused nearby rivers to rise, a family in Northeast Arkansas stumbled upon a 9-foot alligator far from its natural habitat -- in their rice field.

Frank Pierce and his family told CNN affiliate WMC-TV that they found the massive gator basking in the sun on Thursday. The family lives about 90 miles from the Mississippi River and in the same county as one of its tributaries, the White River.

"Me and my brother and my wife and daughter were going fishing and we come around the curve and he was laying out there in the field," Pierce said.

Pierce called the police, and the Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas told WMC-TV that they didn't believe the story at first.

Lucas said, "When we first got the call, we thought well this is some kind of prank or a log or something because you just don't see gators this far north."

But when they got to the scene, they were surprised to see that the call was, in fact, real. The gator greeted law enforcement in the same place it was spotted by the Pierce family.

Lucas called the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, who said that the siting was due to the overflowing rivers. According to the National Wildlife Federation, alligators are more commonly found in Southeast states such as Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, and Texas.

CNN Meteorologist Monica Garrett said water from the Mississippi River has been high for weeks and flooding will continue to be a concern into June.

The ACFC said it's not uncommon when rivers flood for alligators to leave their usual homes. The commission also found another 4-foot gator nearby while trying to capture the larger animal. However, the gator escaped, and the commission representative told WMC-TV there's a chance no one will ever see it again.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
A Chilly Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

12 Points Revitalization

Image

Sisters of Providence digitize Saint Theodore Guerin's works

Image

Art Spaces holds Arts and Crafts Brew-off at the Red Barn

Image

A region-wide initiative wants to bring internet access into rural homes

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Terre Haute, a very popular place the second weekend of May

Image

Illinois State Police numbers are down; Officers are working to bring them up

Image

Northview baseball

Image

MVC Track

Image

THS Tennis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017