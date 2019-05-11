Clear

Gas product spills in Houston Ship Channel after collision involving 755-foot oil tanker and barges

Article Image

An oil tanker collided with two barges in the Houston Ship Channel, causing a gasoline blend stock called Reformate to spill into the water. CNN's Ed Lavandera reports.

Posted: May. 11, 2019 11:50 AM
Updated: May. 11, 2019 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Carma Hassan, CNN

A tug pushing two barges collided with a 755-foot oil tanker in the Houston Ship Channel, capsizing one barge and damaging the other one, the US Coast Guard said in a statement.

The barges were loaded with the gasoline blend stock Reformate, which is leaking into the water after the incident Friday near Bayport, Texas, officials said.

"An estimated 25,000 barrels of gasoline blend stock were loaded on each barge. An unknown amount of product has been released from the damaged barge," the statement said.

"Air monitoring is being conducted along the shoreline ... the first priority of the unified command is public safety," it said. " If any readings above actionable levels are detected, advisories will be provided to local emergency operations centers."

The Center for Toxicology and Environmental Health is monitoring the communities nearby.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
A Chilly Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Terre Haute, a very popular place the second weekend of May

Image

Illinois State Police numbers are down; Officers are working to bring them up

Image

Northview baseball

Image

MVC Track

Image

THS Tennis

Image

Rose-Hulman Baseball

Image

Indiana State University prepares for 2019 graduation

Image

Pat Goodwin officially files for Terre Haute mayoral race

Image

Arrest made in firework explosion case

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017