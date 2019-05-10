Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Remains found after explosion at gas station in Virginia where at least 3 people are unaccounted for

Article Image

At least one person is dead and at least two others are unaccounted for after an explosion at a gas station in Rockbridge County, Virginia, according to State Police.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 10:20 PM
Updated: May. 10, 2019 10:20 PM
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman, CNN

One set of human remains has been found and at least three people are unaccounted for after an explosion Friday at a gas station in Rockbridge County, Virginia, according to State Police Sgt. Richard Garletts.

Garletts said the total of unaccounted people ranges from three to five, which includes family members of employees and a possible patron.

He later said one set of remains was found at the scene.

The explosion occurred around 9:30 a.m.

Four injured people were transported to hospitals, Garletts said.

Rockbridge County is west of Charlottesville.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 49°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 49°
Casey
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 49°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 49°
A Chilly Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana State University prepares for 2019 graduation

Image

Pat Goodwin officially files for Terre Haute mayoral race

Image

Arrest made in firework explosion case

Image

Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 44°

Image

Indiana State University changes SAT/ACT admissions policy

Image

As summer approaches, youth sports injuries are on the rise: ways to protect your children from inju

Image

Work continues on local historic building

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Monday on News 10: Surviving Glenn Home

Image

Partly sunny and much cooler. High: 62°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017