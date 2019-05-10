Clear

Must-watch videos of the week

Article Image

An alert school bus driver saved a student from being hit by a speeding car in New York.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 8:50 PM
Updated: May. 10, 2019 8:50 PM
Posted By: By Wesli Jones, CNN

If you're curious about the best videos this week, look no further: Lady Gaga's 2-minute transformation. "Game of Thrones" coffee cup accident. And, President Donald Trump's billion dollar record.

Sneak (or snake) attack

Some people fear spiders and others fear snakes. But no matter your fright ... this story will give you the heebie-jeebies. An unsuspecting Oklahoma man was bitten by a snake wrapped around a porch light. His friend's doorbell camera filmed the entire incident. Fortunately, the snake wasn't venomous.

On the runway

Lady Gaga is known for being over the top. This year's Met Gala entrance didn't disappoint. The singer-songwriter wore four different outfits in a matter of minutes, changing (seamlessly) right in the middle of the red carpet. Fashion crticis say this look was iconic.

Bring out the coffee-bearer

First, coffee ... and then more coffee. The fourth episode of "Game of Thrones" Season 8 contained an unexpected surprise. Fans quickly pointed out a 21st-century coffee cup in Winterfell. Maybe even a Dragon Queen needs caffeine.

Close call

As I kid you either love or loathe your school bus driver. Well, one New York kid credits his driver a hero. Samantha Call pulled the student back as a car sped by the bus door. The breathtaking moment was captured by surveillance video and has since gone viral.

Money, money, money

What do comedy and politics have in common? Both revolve around President Donald Trump. Late-night hosts dig into the New York Times report that Trump's businesses lost more than $1 billion in a decade and claim they "finally found what Trump is the best at."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
A Chilly Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana State University prepares for 2019 graduation

Image

Pat Goodwin officially files for Terre Haute mayoral race

Image

Arrest made in firework explosion case

Image

Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 44°

Image

Indiana State University changes SAT/ACT admissions policy

Image

As summer approaches, youth sports injuries are on the rise: ways to protect your children from inju

Image

Work continues on local historic building

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Monday on News 10: Surviving Glenn Home

Image

Partly sunny and much cooler. High: 62°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017