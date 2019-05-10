Clear

A young girl teaches active-shooter training to grownups

Article Image

The advocacy group March for Our Lives produced this powerful video of a young student leading an active shooter training.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 1:20 PM
Updated: May. 10, 2019 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Doug Criss, CNN

A group of workers gathers for a team building event in a warehouse. The topic for the team building is what to do in the event of an active shooter, and an expert has been brought in to help facilitate the training.

The expert is a school-age girl named Kayleigh.

She tells the stunned workers that if an active shooter had really walked into the warehouse, they'd all be dead. Kayleigh then recounts all the things children have been trained to do to survive a shooting.

This event isn't a real team building exercise, however, but a powerful new PSA put out by March For Our Lives, the gun control group that formed in the wake of 2018's Parkland school shooting. The PSA, titled "Generation Lockdown," seeks to build support for the passage of a bill in the US Senate that would expand background checks for guns.

As Kayleigh talks about the techniques schoolchildren have been taught to live through a shooting -- including playing a game to see who can "stay quietest the longest" -- pictures of kids crouched under tables and hiding in bathrooms flash on the screen.

She also tells the workers that they can't speak or cry during the attack because that would give away their position away to the shooter.

Kayleigh is a stand-in of sorts for the nation's children, says Matt McPartlin of the PR firm Precision Strategies, which counts March For Our Lives as a client.

"Kayleigh is a student who is representing millions of students across the country," McPartline told CNN in an email. "She is reciting safety lessons she learned in school, and pulling from similar safety drills that students face across the country."

The PSA ends with Kayleigh singing a song a teacher had taught her to make it easier to remember the tactics:

"Lockdown, lockdown, let's all hide. Lock the doors and stay inside. Crouch on down. Don't make a sound. And don't cry or you'll be found."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Some sun, but cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Monday on News 10: Surviving Glenn Home

Image

Partly sunny and much cooler. High: 62°

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Sycamore Secondhand hopes to keep useful items from being sent to the dump

Image

"People of faith have to stick together..."Religious group gathers to honor victims of recent hate c

Image

Crime Stoppers May 9th

Image

ISU students react to homecoming changes

Image

A busy night at the Terre Haute City Council meeting

Image

Paris softball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017