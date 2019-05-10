Clear

Tyra Banks is now 'BanX'

CNN's Don Lemon spoke with supermodel Tyra Banks about being featured on the cover of "Sports Illustrated" at age 45.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 1:10 AM
Updated: May. 10, 2019 1:10 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Tyra Banks is remaking her modeling moniker.

The woman who went from model to mogul is back on the cover of Sports Illustrated's coveted swimsuit issue, 22 years after becoming the first black model to be so honored.

She told "Entertainment Tonight" she is changing her modeling name to "BanX."

"Yeah, BanX with an X," Banks said. "Because I want me coming out of retirement to be bigger than me, and for me to represent women to say, enough of this cookie-cutter thing."

Banks, 45, said she's not the same size she was at the time of her first SI cover, but she's fine with that and wants others to celebrate their authentic selves.

Her new modeling name reflects that view.

"As much as we've progressed with beauty, there's still a long way to go of opening up the door and redefining what it means, and so that X stands for 'X what you heard about what beauty means,' " she said. "We are making a new rule that so many more people can fit into this beauty box. Let's bust the box open."

Banks also offered what would be her advice now to her younger self on the cover.

"I would say, 'Tyra I know you're really, really driven, buts sit you a** down,'" she said. "Sit down, take some time, go to the spa, chill at the movies with your friends, don't just run in and out. Success is important, but also (so is) the balance of taking it all in."

