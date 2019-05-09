Clear

'Fake heiress' Anna Sorokin sentenced to 4-12 years in prison

A woman who was convicted of stealing more than $200,000 from banks and friends while posing as a German heiress and scamming her way into New York society was sentenced Thursday to 4 to 12 years in prison, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said.

Anna Sorokin, 28, also known as Anna Delvey, was found guilty in April of attempted grand larceny, three grand larceny counts and a misdemeanor charge of theft of services. She was also acquitted of one count each of first-degree attempted grand larceny and second-degree grand larceny.

Sorokin was ordered to pay more than $198,000 in restitution and a $24,000 fine for stealing the more than $200,000, and attempting to steal millions more through multiple scams, prosecutors said.

Sorokin managed to secure thousands in bank loans, lived at a luxury Manhattan hotel and traveled on a private plane between November 2016 and August 2017 using bad checks and claiming she wired money for payments, according to court documents.

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Eco Friendly Mosquito Spray

Image

Stamp Out Hunger Luncheon

Image

Spring CARE Days

Image

Mental Health Awareness month highlights needs for counselors

Image

Preventing eye damage with the sun

Image

Staying safe when you get on a motorcycle

Image

Crews clean up Bethesda Cemetery

Image

Training for an active shooter in local hospitals

Image

What happens now with a Vigo County casino?

