Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

North Korea launches 'unidentified' projectile

Article Image

North Korea has fired at least one unidentified projectile, South Korea's military said. CNN's Paula Hancocks has more.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 5:20 AM
Updated: May. 9, 2019 5:20 AM
Posted By: By Yoonjung Seo, Joshua Berlinger and Sophie Jeong, CNN

North Korea has fired at least one unidentified projectile, South Korea's military said Thursday.

The launch took place at 4:30 p.m. in the western part of the country, and comes less than a week after North Korea test-fired several new weapons systems, the first confirmed launches of their kind since 2017.

North Korean state media reported that the launches conducted on Saturday were part of a "strike drill" to "check the operating ability of large-caliber long-range multiple rocket launchers and tactical guided weapons."

Pyongyang described the launches as "routine and self-defensive" in nature.

But some weapons experts who analyzed the images of the launch released by North Korea say that Pyongyang may have test-fired a new, more advanced type of short-range ballistic missile -- the type of weapon that in theory could carry a nuclear warhead.

Michael Elleman, a missile defense expert at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, wrote in a piece for North Korean specialty site 38 North that the weapon bore similarities to a Russian ballistic missile called Iskander.

Regardless of what was fired, analysts worry that an uptick in weapons testing from the North Koreans could impact nuclear negotiations with the United States and South Korea. Talks between the three countries have been on the rocks since a February meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended abruptly and without an agreement.

North Korea has been particularly vocal in its opposition to recent joint military drills between the US and South Korea. Seoul and Washington previously held large-scale military exercises in the spring, but this year chose to scale those back to "reduce tension" with North Korea.

The Thursday launch took place in the Sino-ri area in the country's western Pyongbuk province, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Sino-ri is believed to be home to one of about 20 undeclared missile facilities that Pyongyang operates throughout the country according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies' Beyond Parallel program.

This is a developing story, more to follow

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 68°
Occasional showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Marcus Belcher

Image

Vincennes Lincoln baseball

Image

Ron McBride

Image

RP Softball

Image

RP Baseball

Image

ISU Track

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

Paintings for a Playground

Image

Chance of rain and storms developing overnight. Low: 65°

Image

Daviess Community hospital opens Lohano Center

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017