Clear

A doorbell camera captured the terrifying moment a snake attacked a man

Article Image

An unsuspecting Oklahoma man was bitten by a snake wrapped around a porch light. His friend's doorbell camera caught the whole thing on tape.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 7:50 PM
Updated: May. 7, 2019 7:50 PM
Posted By: By Emanuella Grinberg and David Williams, CNN

A doorbell camera captured the moment a snake attacked a man in a video that will make your skin crawl.

Jerel Heywood was visiting Rodney Copeland's home on Sunday in Lawton, Oklahoma when the attack occurred.

The snake was wrapped around a porch light, Copeland said.

As Heywood opens the screen door, the snake pops into the corner of the camera and bites into Heywood's head before retreating.

Heywood's first thought? "I got bit by a snake. Didn't know what kind it was," he said. "Have to get to the hospital."

Copeland said he watched in horror as his friend stumbled through the door, shouting as he clutched his face.

"I was in shock," Copeland said. "That could've been anyone of us."

Copeland and his wife brought Heywood to the hospital, where he was treated immediately.

Heywood said the snake was not venomous and he is OK.

"No stitches, thankfully, but they cleaned me up pretty good," Heywood said. "I am on antibiotics."

The snake was not as lucky.

Copeland's wife started screaming along with Heywood, Copeland said. Their cries attracted their neighbor, who brought over a hammer, Copeland said.

He knocked the snake off the light and pummeled him to death.

Copeland said it was the first time he found a snake in his home. He imagines the 5-foot-5-incher was taking refuge from recent heavy rains. He hopes to keep away any potential lurkers by spraying the yard with sulfuric acid.

"I hear they don't like that," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Cloudy & Mild
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New art on the campus of ISU

Image

CASY workshop

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Celebrating nurses during Nurse Appreciation Week

Image

Humane Society receives grant

Image

STEM Certified Schools in the Wabash Valley

Image

Understanding 911 in Richland County

Image

New communications supervisor at VCSC

Image

Terre Haute stabbing investigation underway

Image

Police release names of two killed in Vigo County crash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017