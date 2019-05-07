Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

At least seven injured in school shooting in suburban Denver, 2 suspects in custody

Article Image

At least seven, possibly eight victims were injured in a shooting at STEM School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, authorities said.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 6:20 PM
Updated: May. 7, 2019 6:20 PM
Posted By: By Sheena Jones and Darran Simon, CNN

At least seven, possibly eight victims were injured Tuesday in a shooting at a school in suburban Denver, authorities said.

Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth said two suspects are in custody in the shooting at the STEM School in Highlands Ranch, which covers K-12.

"We have multiple students that have been injured," she said.

The shooting started in the middle school just before 2 p.m., Nicholson-Kluth said. A school official called authorities to report that shots were fired, she said.

"Over the next few minutes, quite a few shots were fired," she said.

Police and sheriff's deputies were on scene almost immediately, she said.

"As officers were arriving at the school they could still hear gunshots," Nicholson-Kluth said.

Nicholson-Kluth said authorities don't know at this point if the suspected shooters were students.

Though authorities initially said they were looking for a possible third suspect, Nicholson-Kluth said they are no longer looking for another suspect.

"This is a good community. It's usually very quiet, extremely low crime rate," said the undersheriff, who has been with the department 30 years.

The STEM School has about 1,800 students, the undersherrif said. It is located about seven miles from Columbine High School, which is located in Littleton, Colorado.

On April 20, 1999, two students killed 12 of their classmates and one teacher in a mass shooting at Columbine High.

Douglas County Schools were closed April 17 as authorities scrambled to find an armed Florida teen they said was infatuated with the Columbine massacre. The woman, authorities said, made threats before she traveled to Colorado, where she died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Cloudy & Mild
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Celebrating nurses during Nurse Appreciation Week

Image

Humane Society receives grant

Image

STEM Certified Schools in the Wabash Valley

Image

Understanding 911 in Richland County

Image

New communications supervisor at VCSC

Image

Terre Haute stabbing investigation underway

Image

Police release names of two killed in Vigo County crash

Image

Eye on Terre Haute for May

Image

Names released in an eastern Vigo County crash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017