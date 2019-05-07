Clear

Students at an Arizona school walk out after a classmate was turned over to border agents

Article Image

High school students in Tucson, Arizona, protested for the release of their classmate who has been detained by immigration officials after a traffic stop.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 4:50 PM
Updated: May. 7, 2019 4:50 PM
Posted By: By Ray Sanchez, Marlena Baldacci and Keith Allen, CNN

Less than three weeks before his graduation from high school in Tucson, Arizona, a routine traffic stop landed Thomas Torres-Maytorena in the custody of US Customs and Border Protection agents.

On Monday, more than 100 of his classmates walked out of Desert View High School and marched in protest to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

It was the sheriff's department that turned the 18-year-old undocumented student over to federal authorities following the traffic stop on Thursday night, according to the sheriff's department and a school official.

"We're here to get our friend back," classmate Daphne Anselmo told the protesting students on Monday, according to video from CNN affiliate KOLD. "This shouldn't be happening right now. Thomas should be in class."

At the protest, students chanted their classmate's name.

The sheriff's department said in a statement that Torres-Maytorena was unable to provide identification after he was pulled over by deputies. They contacted border patrol agents when Torres-Maytorena told them he was undocumented.

Torres-Maytorena was issued a traffic citation for "displaying a plate suspended for financial responsibility, no mandatory insurance, no valid driver's license and no current registration," according to the sheriff's department.

Students 'worried' about classmate

Sunnyside Unified High School District spokesman Victor Mercado told KOLD that the students walked out because they were worried about where their classmate was and to "raise awareness as to what took place."

The US Border Patrol said in a statement that Torres-Maytorenais is a Mexican citizen and faces immigration charges. He remained in CBP custody in Tucson on Tuesday morning, according to CBP spokesman Rob Daniels.

The high school senior, described by classmates as a member of the football team, was to graduate on May 22 -- the same day he is now scheduled to appear in court on the traffic charges, according to Pima County online records.

Attempts by CNN to reach members of Torres-Maytorena's family have been unsuccessful.

The sheriff's statement said the department "fully supports individuals who lawfully exercise their first amendment rights."

"The actions of the deputy are what the Sheriff would expect of any deputy under similar circumstances," the statement added.

"The deputy conducted a thorough investigation and utilized all resources available to him in an attempt to identify the driver. Identification of the driver was fundamentally necessary and required to issue valid traffic citations. When informed by Torres-Maytorena that he did not have legal status, the deputy contacted the federal agency in charge of immigration."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
A slight chance of rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Eye on Terre Haute for May

Image

Names released in an eastern Vigo County crash

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Terre Haute Parks Department Summer Programs

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Fayette Elementary School

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Community Spotlight: Griffin Bike Park

Image

Community Spotlight: Griffin Bike Park

Image

A slight chance of afternoon showers. Otherwise, partly sunny High: 78°

Image

THN Golf

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017