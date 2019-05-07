Clear

New Netflix game show 'Flinch' divides viewers

Article Image

In Netflix's 'Flinch' contestants are electrocuted if they react to scary situations. Some viewers are comparing the show to watching torture.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 3:20 PM
Updated: May. 7, 2019 3:20 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Torture or competitive fun?

That appears to be the debate surrounding the new Netflix series, "Flinch."

According to the streaming giant, "'Flinch' is a new all action comedy game show with one simple rule: do not flinch."

"The show is set on a remote farm in the hills of Ireland where brave and foolish contestants gather to test their nerve against three fiendish games," a description of the show reads. "If they flinch, there are painful consequences both for them, and for our hosts, who have each chosen a player to represent them in the games."

Not everyone has been on board for it.

"Hey @netflix My husband and I just watched the trailer of "Flinch" and you just lost two subscribers," one person tweeted. "I am not supporting "torture as entertainment"- what a repulsive concept- with my dollars. TOTAL FAIL."

But some people found it to be entertaining, with one person tweeting it's like a "cute Fear Factor," a reference to a former NBC reality series later revived by MTV in which contestants competed in extreme situations including eating live bugs.

Some likened it to another Netflix series, the sc-fi series "Black Mirror" which has included storylines about torture.

CNN has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
A slight chance of rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Eye on Terre Haute for May

Image

Names released in an eastern Vigo County crash

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Terre Haute Parks Department Summer Programs

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Fayette Elementary School

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Community Spotlight: Griffin Bike Park

Image

Community Spotlight: Griffin Bike Park

Image

A slight chance of afternoon showers. Otherwise, partly sunny High: 78°

Image

THN Golf

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017