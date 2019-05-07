Clear

Met Gala memes: Lady Gaga, Priyanka Chopra, Billy Porter and more inspire the internet

Watch Lady Gaga wear four different outfits during her grand entrance to the Met Gala.

The Met Gala and its flexible theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion," inspired a glitzy and a varied array of looks at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday night.

And those looks, in turn, sparked a few thousand memes.

The internet reveled in dissecting and poking fun at the most eye-catching fashion statements -- and no one received the social media treatment more than Lady Gaga.

The star's choice was hotly anticipated and she didn't disappoint, making an elaborate entrance that involved not one but four different outfits. It was the final part of the routine -- in which she stripped down to her underwear and posed on the stairs -- that thrilled watchers most.

Other attendees didn't go unnoticed either. Celine Dion wore a 22-pound Oscar de la Renta gown that was created by 52 "master embroiderers and included 3,000 hours worth of hand-beading. (Or, as the internet saw it, a pasta drying rack.)

Stage star Billy Porter went for an even more elaborate appearance, being carried onto the red carpet on a chaise by six shirtless men, who wore gold pants and headpieces.

His own ancient Egypt-inspired outfit, with wings and a gold crown, added to the spectacle.

While some admired the sight, others wondered if he had taken a page out of the Harry Potter books.

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas also inspired a book-based comparison. This time, "Game of Thrones" was the series in question.

Elsewhere, eight months after a much-publicized fight, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B channeled their animosity into a healthier -- but equally competitive -- new arena.

Both wore lengthy, flowing trains to the event -- and the dueling dresses sparked plenty of debate online.

Frank Ocean's altogether more subtle look was more "security guard" than "international superstar."

And some noticed the absence of a frequent attendee.

But perhaps it was Katy Perry who made the most dazzling costume choice. Dressed as a chandelier, her look was made for the meme-ification.

Plenty of commenters took a step back from the individual outfits to admire the overall theme of the night.

On a red carpet full of stars, however, some were more inspired by an uninvited guest.

