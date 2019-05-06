Clear

4,500-year-old ancient Egyptian tombs found in Giza

Article Image

Egyptian authorities announced the discovery of this burial site from around 2,500 B.C.E.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 3:00 PM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 3:00 PM
Posted By: By Rob Picheta, CNN

Archaeologists working near the pyramids of Giza have discovered an ancient Egyptian burial ground dating back to around 2500 BCE and hosting the tombs of high-ranking officials.

The remarkable find includes a limestone family tomb from Egypt's fifth dynasty, a period spanning the 25th to the 24th century BCE, the country's Ministry of Antiquities said while unveiling the site.

The tomb contains the mummies of two people: Behnui-Ka, who held seven titles during the period, including priest and judge; and Nwi, also known as the "chief of the great state" and the "purifier" of the pharaoh Khafre.

Khafre, who built the second of the three famous pyramids of Giza, is believed to have reigned for around 25 years.

Archaeologists also found various artifacts elsewhere in the tomb, officials said, including a limestone statue of one of the men, his wife and their son.

Other parts of the burial site were used more extensively from around the seventh century BCE, they added.

A number of wooden coffins dating back to that era were found, with several featuring bright colors and elaborate decorations.

Some of the coffins also featured hieroglyphics on their lids and were found close to fragments from wooden masks.

The ministry is hopeful the new discoveries will help boost tourism to Giza, which was hit by the turmoil that followed the 2011 Arab Spring and has been slow to recover.

Giza's long-awaited Grand Egyptian Museum has been built with this aim. Expected to open in mid-2020, the $1 billion museum will rehouse and restore some of the country's most precious relics.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 74°
Warm and sunny Monday; stormy days ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Going Topless for P.I.N.K, Thompson Hangar, T.H Regional Airport

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Two West Vigo High School students raise awareness after hearing a tragic story from their swim coac

Image

Mostly sunny, even warmer. High: 78°

Image

Free garage sale

Image

Biker blessing

Image

Statesmen Park Groundbreaking

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Hispanic Street Fest

Image

Sip for Shoes

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017