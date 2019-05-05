Clear

Must-watch videos of the week

Two seagulls got a birds-eye view of London when they perched on a traffic camera.

Posted By: By Wesli Jones, CNN

A Fox Business anchor struggled to get the President off the phone. Seagulls created a bit of a traffic jam. "Game of Thrones" pulled at our heartstrings (again). These are the videos of the week.

No, you hang up first

What's the appropriate way to get off the phone? Try saying, "I know you have to go," or, "Thank you very much." That's exactly what was said as a Fox Business anchor struggled to get President Donald Trump to hang up at the end of their interview.

Bird's-eye view

No one looks forward to sitting in traffic. But these two seagulls blocking a traffic camera in London make the morning commute a bit more enjoyable.

'GoT,' Episode 3

If you were hoping for more "Game of Thrones," you're welcome. An 88-year-old hospice patient told her care team she wanted to see the infamous Battle of Winterfell. Cast members exceeded her expectations.

A true hero

Not all heroes wear capes, but this 8-year-old surely earned one. The boy managed to pull his sister to safety when the car they were sitting in outside an Ohio hospital was stolen. The dreadful moment was captured on surveillance video.

Fire safety lesson

A man in Arkansas went to Burger King to get a Whopper. Moments after ordering at the drive-thru line, his life flashed before his eyes. His propane tank started to hiss and quickly caused an explosion. He was burned and is now recovering.

