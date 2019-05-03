Clear

Floods, tornado kill 8 people this week

Article Image

CNN's Ryan Young reports.

Posted: May. 3, 2019 9:40 PM
Updated: May. 3, 2019 9:40 PM
Posted By: By Dave Alsup and Ralph Ellis, CNN

Eight storm-related deaths were reported across the United States this week as a slow-moving storm pounded an area from southern Texas to the Ohio River Valley, leaving more than 20 million people under a flash flood watch or advisory.

Seven of those deaths were caused by flooding.

In Missouri, the bodies of Scott M. Puckett and Alex Ekern were recovered after their kayak overturned in spring flooding near the town of Walnut Shade, in the southern part of the state. Missouri State Patrol Sgt. Jason Pace said the two went missing Wednesday night in Bull Creek. A third kayaker escaped and called for help.

Puckett's body was recovered Friday morning, Ekern's on Thursday.

About 30 miles away, also in Missouri, floodwaters swept away a camper near Ava. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Facebook page, the camper refused to leave his campsite near Hunter Creek on Wednesday and when deputies returned they couldn't find him. After the water receded, the body of Robbie Turner, 59, of Norwood was found downstream from the campsite. He apparently drowned, the sheriff's office said.

In Oklahoma, a 55-year-old Tulsa man and a 58-year-old Stephens County man died in flooding incidents, said Keli Cain with Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

In Texas, Martha Patricia Torres-Regalado, 44, was found dead Thursday morning. She drove into floodwaters around 10;45 p.m. Wednesday, stepped out of her vehicle and was swept away by a flash flood, Sulfur Springs Police Lt. Pat Leber said.

In Indiana, a 2-year-old boy died Thursday after his mother apparently did not see a high-water sign and drove into a road covered by floodwaters, the Indiana State Police reported. The mother escaped from the submerged car but failed in her attempts to rescue the boy, identified as Eric Long, state police said.

In southern Oklahoma, a tornado killed a woman near Bokchito, said Keli Cain of Oklahoma Emergency Management. Details were not immediately available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 60°
Cloudy, with Rain Toward Morning
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Part 4 2019 Golden Apple Awards Ceremony

Image

Part 3 2019 Golden Apple Awards Ceremony

Image

Part 2 2019 Golden Apple Awards Ceremony

Image

Part 1 2019 Golden Apple Ceremony

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Hey Kevin 5-3

Image

Fighting the stigma of mental illness

Image

Work continues on Clinton bridge

Image

Students attend mock court in Vigo County

Image

Cleanup Terre Haute event set for Saturday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says