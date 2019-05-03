Clear

Jimmy Kimmel got Tom Brady to throw a football through his faux-rival Matt Damon's window. Damon feigned fury

Article Image

Patriots star Tom Brady stepped into the Kimmel-Damon faux-feud by throwing a football through Matt Damon's "house."

Posted: May. 3, 2019 2:00 PM
Updated: May. 3, 2019 2:00 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Can you imagine a window shattering in your home, then walking outside to discover NFL legend Tom Brady is the culprit?

That's what happened to Matt Damon on Thursday night's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

It was the latest edition in a fictional feud between Kimmel and Damon that has played out over years on Kimmel's late-night show.

The best part -- and sheer irony -- might be that Damon, a Massachusetts native, is a mega fan of the NFL superstar.

"Oh, no, do you live here?" Kimmel says, acting surprised as Damon storms out of the house.

"You know I live here!" responds Damon, stifling laughter while wearing a T-shirt printed with the film poster for his 2011 comedy, "We Bought A Zoo."

Pair once donned 'I'm With Stupid' shirts

There have been too many hilarious skits to count when it comes to their A-list feud. The actors last year attended a World Series game between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, both wearing shirts that read, "I'm With Stupid," with arrows pointing at each other.

Kimmel a year earlier hosted the Oscars and called Damon overweight and selfish.

"He handed what turned out to be an Oscar-caliber role over to his friend and made a Chinese-ponytail movie instead," Kimmel said on stage as the audience erupted with laughter. "And that movie, 'The Great Wall,' went on to lose $80 million. Smooth move, dumba**."

We're not sure how much longer this feud will continue, but it doesn't appear to be slowing down.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Showers ending, staying cloudy and cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute man is one of the top 200 people in the world to compete in CrossFit challenge

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Golden Apple: Giving kids a shoulder to lean on at North Clay Middle School

Image

Morning showers possible, then mostly cloudy and damp. High: 65°

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Blue light glasses promise relief while using digital devices

Image

Celebrating faith at National Day of Prayer

Image

Crime Stoppers: The case of the antique store burglary

Image

During a short chase, police say a man a detonated shotgun shell with a pair of pliers

Image

New life for the old YMCA

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says