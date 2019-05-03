Clear

Hours after hosting the Billboards, Kelly Clarkson has her appendix removed

Article Image

Kelly Clarkson had her appendix removed after hosting the Billboard Music Awards. She tweeted that she "broken down in tears after the show from pain."

Posted: May. 3, 2019 12:30 PM
Updated: May. 3, 2019 12:30 PM
Posted By: By Susan Scutti, CNN

Kelly Clarkson had her appendix removed just hours after hosting the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, the singer confirmed in a tweet.

The surgery was performed at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles early Thursday morning, said Clarkson, who also tweeted that she is "feeling awesome now!" Her post was a response to Buzzfeed reporter Jarett Wieselman, who commended her for a performance under pressure that did not show "any sign of discomfort."

"Not gonna lie.... I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning," the singer tweeted along with a #TheShowMustGoOn.

Appendicitis -- inflammation of the appendix, a finger-shaped pouch that sits on the lower right-hand side of the colon -- is a common surgical emergency, with over 250,000 cases each year in the United States. A blockage inside of the appendix causes appendicitis. Most people experience sudden pain that begins around the navel and then moves deeper into the abdomen and increases as the inflammation worsens.

Anyone can develop appendicitis, but most often it occurs in people between the ages of 10 and 30, according to the Mayo Clinic. Surgical removal of the appendix is the standard of care, though in some cases it can be treated non-operatively with antibiotics.

Scientists believe the appendix has no specific purpose or function so its removal is not a cause for concern.

Clarkson, 37, ignited the music scene after winning the first season of "American Idol" in 2002. Some of her records have topped the charts and earned her two Grammy awards.

Prior to Wednesday night's Billboard Awards show, for which she served as both host and executive producer, she said in a statement: "I had so much fun hosting the Billboard Music Awards last year that I'm back for more. We're turning it up a notch this year, and I can't wait to celebrate all of my fellow amazing artists for another unforgettable night of live music."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Showers ending, staying cloudy and cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute man is one of the top 200 people in the world to compete in CrossFit challenge

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Golden Apple: Giving kids a shoulder to lean on at North Clay Middle School

Image

Morning showers possible, then mostly cloudy and damp. High: 65°

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Blue light glasses promise relief while using digital devices

Image

Celebrating faith at National Day of Prayer

Image

Crime Stoppers: The case of the antique store burglary

Image

During a short chase, police say a man a detonated shotgun shell with a pair of pliers

Image

New life for the old YMCA

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says