Clear

Rick Schroder arrested for domestic violence

Article Image

Actor Rick Schroder was arrested for the second time in a month for a domestic violence incident involving the same woman, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 10:40 AM
Updated: May. 2, 2019 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Cheri Mossburg and Chloe Melas, CNN

Rick Schroder has been arrested for the second time in 30 days for domestic violence, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff (LACS).

The actor, best known for his TV roles on "Silver Spoons" and "NYPD Blue," is currently in custody after being arrested for domestic violence, according to a statement obtained by CNN from Sheriff's officials.

Schroder, 49, was in a physical altercation with an adult woman at his residence in Topanga. She declined medical treatment, officials said in their statement.

A similar incident involving the same victim took place on April 2 at Schroder's house, according to LACS.

It is not yet clear what charges Schroder could face.

Related: Ricky Schroder and wife split after 24 years

Schroder made his film debut as Jon Voight's son in the film "The Champ" in 1979 and won a Golden Globe for his performance in the movie. He went on to star in the popular '80s television sitcom, "Silver Spoons."

More recent work includes a cameo in "Get Him to the Greek" in 2010 and the TV movie, "Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love," in 2016.

Schroder and his former wife, Andrea, filed for divorce in 2016 -- just weeks after their 24th wedding anniversary. They have four children together.

A representative for Schroder did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Showers and Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golden Apple: Hands-on teaching at Richland County Middle School

Image

More showers and storms. High: 74°

Image

Sam Steimel

Image

Northview baseball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute restaurant donates $20,000 to Boys and Girls Club

Image

Terre Haute based company celebrates 80th anniversary

Image

Rose Show puts projects on display

Image

Commissioners approve new jail location, now what?

Image

Hey Kevin in a hotdog suit

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says