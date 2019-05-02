Clear
'Jeopardy!' contestant ties for the 2nd longest winning streak in the show's history

Article Image

James Holzhauer has the second-most total winnings and the second-longest winning streak behind all-time winningest "Jeopardy!" champion Ken Jennings.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 9:10 AM
Updated: May. 2, 2019 9:10 AM
Posted By: By Kendall Trammell, CNN

Another day. Another win.

James Holzhauer won his 20th game of "Jeopardy!" Wednesday, which means he now ties for the second-longest winning streak in the show's history.

Holzhauer won $101,682, bringing his 20-day total to $1,528,012.

The 34-year-old from Las Vegas now shares the second-longest winning streak title with Julia Collins, who won 20 games in 2014.

Ken Jennings holds the record of the longest streak, which lasted 74 games in 2004, according to the show's Hall of Fame.

The episode's final clue came from the King James Bible.

"Of the four riders mentioned in Revelation 6, only this one is explicitly named," the clue read.

The correct answer: "Who is Death?"

All of the contestants answered correctly, but fell short to Holzhauer's lead.

Holzhauer first made history after breaking the "Jeopardy!" record for single-day cash winnings on the show. Then he broke his own record.

Holzhauer credits part of his success to a controversial method he uses known as the "Forrest Bounce." The contestant jumps around from category to category, choosing tiles out of order to throw off his or her opponents.

