Clear

Someone burned beehives in Texas and killed more than half a million bees

Article Image

Police in Alvin, Texas, want to know who set fire to several bee boxes containing more than half a million bees. CNN's affiliate KTRK reports.

Posted: May. 1, 2019 6:40 PM
Updated: May. 1, 2019 6:40 PM
Posted By: By Doug Criss, CNN

Police want to know who burned dozens of beehives in a town just south of Houston.

One of the beekeepers said the losses are truly staggering.

"We're looking at 500,000 to 600,000 (bees) that have been destroyed out of that environment," Steve Brackmann, who sells beekeeping supplies and queen bees, told CNN affiliate KTRK.

The carnage was discovered early Saturday morning by a Brazoria County Sheriff's deputy, who noticed several bee boxes on fire in Alvin, Texas. Some of the boxes had been tossed into a nearby pond. The Brazoria County Beekeepers Association owned the 24 colonies of bees that were on the site.

"Its bad enough to think in today's world this would happen but dumping them over and then setting fire to them is beyond comprehension," the association wrote in a Facebook post. "Club has offered a reward to lead to conviction and anyone with info please forward it to the sheriffs office."

Brazoria County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000. The beekeepers association is offering a $1,000 reward as well as asking for donations to help it recover from the losses.

Brackmann points out that the loss of the bees has serious consequences for the environment. Populations of bees are declining because of the use of insecticides, he told KTRK, leaving fewer bees to pollinate certain crops.

"Tomatoes, squash, watermelons, bees pollinate those," he said. "So if bees don't pollinate those, you get zero vegetables, we would see next to nothing in the vegetable stores."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Showers and Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin in a hotdog suit

Image

Fashion show for a good cause

Image

ISU Magnificent Seven reunion

Image

Commissioners select location for new Vigo County Jail

Image

Green Book actor set to be featured speaker for ISU commencement

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Washington students complete workplace simulation project

Image

Healthy Kids Day at the Y

Image

Vermillion County kids step outside of the classroom

Image

Remembering Birch Bayh in Indianapolis memorial

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says