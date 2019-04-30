Two very engagement-esque photos confirm: 26-year-old Olympian Sloane Stephens and her longtime boyfriend Jozy Altidore are tying the knot.
Stephens, the 2017 US Open tennis champion began dating Altidore, the 29-year-old striker for the US men's national team and Toronto FC, nearly three years ago.
The power couple announced their engagement Monday in short posts to their Instagram and Twitter accounts. The news immediately drew congratulations from a legion or renowned sports institutions.
The US Olympic Committee congratulated the two, who are both Olympians, on Twitter, adding on the Team USA website that their relationship began as "childhood friends growing up in Florida."
The duo also got a shout out from the United States Tennis Association, as well as the Australian Open's account.
Related Content
- Tennis star Sloane Stephens said 'forever yes' to soccer player Jozy Altidore
- Simona Halep to face Sloane Stephens in French Open final
- Japanese sponsor accused of 'whitewashing' tennis star Naomi Osaka
- Simona Halep beats Sloane Stephens to win French Open and first major
- US Soccer stars 'confident' of winning gender discrimination lawsuit
- Tennys Sandgren: US tennis player denies alt-right sympathies
- Tennis players quizzed: Who was Roland Garros?
- Corinne Dubreuil: Photographer to the tennis stars
- 'Players aren't safe': Is British football returning to dark days of hooliganism?
- Disney's new 'Star Wars' theme park coming to a galaxy near you