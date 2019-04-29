Clear

Family of California synagogue shooting suspect: 'We are shocked and deeply saddened by the terrible attack'

Article Image

CNN's Sara Sidner reports.

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 7:20 PM
Updated: Apr. 29, 2019 7:20 PM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

The family of the 19-year-old man accused of the Chabad of Poway shooting released a statement Monday saying their son's attraction "to such darkness is a terrifying mystery to us."

The Saturday shooting in Poway, California, left one person dead and injured three others, including Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, the leader of the synagogue.

Police arrested John Earnest, a student at California State University San Marcos. He was booked into the San Diego Central Jail early Sunday on one count of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Inmate Website.

Though police have not commented on a motive, an anti-Semitic open letter by someone claiming to be Earnest was posted to the anonymous message board 8chan before the shooting.

Here is Earnest's family's full statement as provided by family attorney Earll M. Pott:

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the terrible attack on the Chabad of Poway synagogue. But our sadness pales in comparison to the grief and anguish our son has caused for so many innocent people. He has killed and injured the faithful who were gathered in a sacred place on a sacred day. To our great shame, he is now part of the history of evil that has been perpetrated on Jewish people for centuries.

"Our son's actions were informed by people we do not know, and ideas we do not hold. Like our other five children, he was raised in a family, a faith, and a community that all rejected hate and taught that love must be the motive for everything we do. How our son was attracted to such darkness is a terrifying mystery to us, though we are confident that law enforcement will uncover many details of the path that he took to this evil and despicable act. To that end, our family is cooperating with investigators. We ask only that the media and the public respect our privacy and allow the criminal justice system to work.

"Our heavy hearts will forever go out to the victims and survivors. Our thanks go to the first responders who prevented even greater loss of life and the well-wishers who have supported us. And we pray for peace."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Rainy & Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana's governor talks about the gaming bill

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Changes coming to Gregg Park in Vincennes

Image

New Clabber Girl sign on the way back

Image

State to delay death certificate system changeover until at least August

Image

Weekend fires investigated as arson

Image

Teresa Pitts sentenced

Image

Church in Clinton falls victim to graffiti, investigation underway

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says