Clear

Maureen McCormick is not happy with anti-vaxers using 'Brady Bunch' clip for their cause

Article Image

Brady Bunch actress Maureen McCormick is hitting back at anti-vaxers who have turned a clip of the show into a meme.

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 4:00 PM
Updated: Apr. 29, 2019 4:00 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Maureen McCormick does not approve of an anti-vaccination group using her image to downplay the seriousness of measles.

The group is referencing an episode of "The Brady Bunch" from 1969 in which McCormick, who played Marcia Brady on the family sitcom, catches measles along with her other siblings. In it Marcia says, "If you have to get sick, you sure can't beat the measles."

"I think it's really wrong when people use people's images today to promote whatever they want to promote and the person's image they're using, they haven't asked or they have no idea where they stand on the issue," McCormick told NPR.

She also added that her own daughter was vaccinated.

"Having the measles was not a fun thing," McCormick recalled of when she actually got measles as a child. "I remember it spread through my family."

Related: US measles outbreak is largest since disease was declared eliminated in 2000

McCormick's concern over anti-vaxers using her image to support their agenda comes as measles cases in the United States have surpassed the highest number on record since the disease was declared eliminated nationwide in 2000.

Most cases in the United States have emerged in communities with low rates of vaccination against the virus, according to public health officials.

Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus that can spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes or if someone comes into direct contact with them or shares germs by touching the same objects or surfaces. Measles symptoms may include fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes and a rash of red spots.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
A shower-filled stormy work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Eric Combs - 2019 Golden Apple Awards

Image

You never think it could happen to you. Workplace violence on the rise

Image

Showers and storms, breezy. High: 70°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Community honors Vietnam veterans

Image

Replay Runway

Image

YMCA summer camp

Image

New food bank opening in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted