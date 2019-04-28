A gunman opened fire in the middle of two cookouts, killing at least one person, police say

At least one person was killed and six injured in a shooting Sunday evening in West Baltimore, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the gunman and more potential victims.

The person who died ran behind a nearby church and collapsed, Harrison said in a news conference. But the shooting was not connected to church, despite earlier reports.

A black man approached an intersection where two cookouts were taking place on opposite sides of the street and started "firing indiscriminately into the crowd," said Harrison.

It appears that the gunman targeted one or more people in the crowd, Harrison said. Investigators are trying to determine if the two cookouts were connected.

"We know that many people were out here," Harrison said.

"It is only with the community's help that we will be able to identify those responsible."

Acting Mayor Bernard Young echoed the sentiment in appealing to the public for information.

"Someone knows something," Young said.

The victims were both male and female, Harrison said. Their identities and conditions are unknown.