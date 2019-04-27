Clear
Construction crane falls on vehicles in Seattle, killing two workers and two people in cars

Four people were killed Saturday when a crane collapsed in Seattle, authorities said. Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins shares the details.

Posted: Apr. 27, 2019 10:00 PM
Updated: Apr. 27, 2019 10:00 PM
Posted By: By Tony Marco, CNN

Four people were killed Saturday when a crane collapsed and fell from the roof of a building onto vehicles in the street below, Seattle authorities said.

Two of the dead were crane operators and two were in cars smashed by the crane, Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said at a news conference.

The victims included three males and one female, Fire Department spokesman Lance Garland said. Three others, including a 4-month-old, were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Garland said.

The crane smashed six cars when it fell, according to Scoggins.

Assistant police chief Eric Greening said the Seattle roadway where the collapse occurred may be closed until Sunday evening.-

