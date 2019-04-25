5 things to know for April 25: Politics, Sri Lanka, James Byrd Jr., Facebook, measles

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in Vladivostok, Russia, for his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Keep up with the latest on this important summit. And here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Politics

President Trump has made it clear to House Democrats that they won't get an iota of cooperation from his administration as their various investigations of the Trump presidency move forward. Trump promised yesterday to fight "all the subpoenas," so the Dems are prepping plans to hold officials in contempt. But they're also gearing up for the likely legal fights ahead, as taking the administration to court may be their only recourse. That could tie up the Democrats' probes in legal knots for months or years, which would be just fine with the President, who views all-out defiance of their requests as a winning political strategy.

2. Sri Lanka terror attacks

Two of the men who blew themselves up in the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka were members of a wealthy and prominent family. Two sources told CNN that Imsath Ahmed Ibrahim and Ilham Ahmed Ibrahim were among the band of people who attacked churches and hotels in the island nation, in violence that killed at least 359 people. And their father, the founder of the largest spice exporter in the country, is now being held by police on suspicion of helping his sons with the attacks. The fact that such wealthy and well-connected people were a part of the attacks was a "worrying factor," Sri Lanka's defense minister said. Click here for the latest in the investigation and to read more about the victims of the bombings.

3. Texas execution

The 1998 dragging death of James Byrd Jr. was so shocking and horrific that it jolted Congress into passing hate crime legislation. Now, one of the three men convicted in the murder has been executed. John William King was executed by injection last night in a Texas prison. He's the second person to die for the crime; Lawrence Russell Brewer was executed in 2011. A third man convicted in the killing is serving a life sentence. Byrd's sister said she felt "no sense of relief" watching King die but called it a "just punishment," noting he'd never shown any remorse.

4. Facebook

Facebook says it's expecting massive fines from federal regulators as it seeks to put all of its privacy scandals behind it. The fines from the Federal Trade commission could range from $3 billion to $5 billion, the social media giant said. That's really bad news, so, of course, Wall Street's reaction to it was ... positive. Facebook shares jumped up 10% after the announcement. Facebook's first quarter profit dipped, too, but analysts expected that because the company is investing heavily in infrastructure and other efforts to protect its platform from abuse, plus incurring hefty legal expenses.

5. Measles

Measles cases in the US hit the highest number on record since the disease was declared eradicated in 2000. There have been 681 measles cases across 22 states so far this year, a CNN review of state and local health department data shows. Most of the cases in the US have popped up in communities with low vaccination rates. Measles outbreaks -- defined as three or more cases -- have been ongoing this year in Rockland County and New York, New York; Santa Cruz and Butte counties in California; Washington state; New Jersey; and Michigan.

