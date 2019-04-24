Rapper Bun B shot an armed intruder trying to steal his car

Houston rapper Bun B shot an armed man suspected of invading his home in southwest Houston on Tuesday.

Police said Bun B's wife heard the doorbell ring and opened the door without looking, believing it was Amazon delivering a package. When she answered, a man wearing a mask pointed a gun at her head and demanded property as he forced his way into their home.

Fearing for her life, Bun B's wife pleaded with the suspect, identified as 20-year-old DeMonte Jackson, not to harm her and told him to take their car in the garage.

Bun B, whose real name is Bernard Freeman, heard the commotion, grabbed a gun and came downstairs.

The rapper confronted Jackson in the garage as they both fired shots at each other, police said.

The suspect ran away and later showed up at a hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Jackson has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of burglary.

Bun B, who police said has not been charged, was not injured. Neither was his wife.

Bun B is best known as half the rap duo UGK, a group credited for hits including, "Pocket Full of Stones," "Ridin' Dirty" and "Int'l Playas Anthem."