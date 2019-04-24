Clear

Natalie Portman has Avengers fans freaking out with her surprise appearance at the 'Endgame' premiere

Article Image

Marvel's "Avengers: Endgame" will wrap up storylines that have been 21 films in the making, and has theaters preparing for a potentially record-breaking opening weekend.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 11:10 PM
Updated: Apr. 23, 2019 11:10 PM
Posted By: By Michelle Lou and Brandon Griggs, CNN

Fans are crossing their fingers that Dr. Jane Foster is returning to save the world once again.

Natalie Portman, who played the beloved scientist and love interest in the first two "Thor" films, appeared at the "Avengers: Endgame" premiere Monday in Los Angeles.

Her unexpected presence has prompted people to speculate that Foster is returning in the fourth and final installment of the Avengers franchise.

Some fans even hypothesized that the the brilliant astrophysicist will be the key to defeating Thanos, the purple supervillain who wiped out half the universe's population in "Avengers: Infinity War."

Foster appeared in 2011's "Thor" and 2013's "Thor: The Dark World," but Portman's character did not return for "Thor: Ragnarok" in 2017. Foster's name was mentioned in passing by Thor in subsequent Marvel movies, but it's presumed that the two broke up.

Portman said in 2016 that she was done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but hinted that she was open to reprising the role down the road.

"As far as I know, I'm done," she said. "I mean, I don't know if maybe one day they'll ask for an Avengers 7, or whatever."

We'll just have to wait and see if Foster makes a surprise comeback when "Avengers: Endgame" opens in theaters on Friday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 51°
Overcast with light spotty showers possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dan Hopkins

Image

Linton softball

Image

THN Baseball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU football

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Signs going up for new Terre Haute restaurant

Image

Railroad crossing safety

Image

A project is in the works for the City of Brazil to help avoid major flooding

Image

Hey Kevin, Dixie Bee kids

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers seek to add school alert system to all 92 counties