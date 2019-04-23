Clear

Beyoncé just posted her first Instagram Story, and you could be in it

In her first Instagram story, Beyoncé chose to make her debut about her fans, who posted videos of themselves dancing along to her new single.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019
Updated: Apr. 23, 2019 3:30 PM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Queen Bey is always keeping us on our toes. Just as her fans were still catching their breath after reliving her glorious Coachella performance in the Netflix documentary "Homecoming," the star has everyone on their feet again.

Beyoncé (finally) posted an Instagram Story on Monday night -- and chose to make her debut all about her fans, and their choreography to her new single.

In the song -- a cover of Frankie Beverly & Maze's 1981 classic "Before I Let Go" -- the singer breaks from the original lyrics to turn the music into a dance party, calling out a number of moves. Fans have responded by posting videos of themselves dancing along as Beyoncé instructs them to "turn around, kick, then slide," "cross your legs, turn around and clap," and "swag the right, surf the left, work the middle 'til it hurt a little."

And some of her fans' interpretations are so good, Beyoncé reposted them from her own Instagram account, sharing the hashtag #beforeiletgochallenge.

We are all very excited. How excited, you say?

This excited.

This determined.

And this ready to get it all started.

