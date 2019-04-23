Clear

The six people killed in a small plane crash in Texas have been identified

Six people are dead after a twin-engine plane crashed in Texas near Kerrville Municipal Airport, about 65 miles northwest of San Antonio.

Six people are dead after a twin-engine plane crashed in Texas on Monday morning.

The incident occurred before 9 a.m. near Kerrville Municipal Airport, according to Lt. Jason Reyes with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The victims include the plane's pilot, 65-year-old Jeffery Carl Weiss, as well as Stuart Roben Kensinger, 55, Angela Webb Kensinger, 54, Mark Damien Scioneaux, 58, Scott Reagan Miller, 55, and Marc Tellepsen, 45, all from Houston, Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Orlando Gus Moreno told CNN.

A Beechcraft BE58 was getting ready to land at Kerrville Municipal Airport when the accident took place, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Kerrville is about 65 miles northwest of San Antonio.

Wreckage was found about six miles northwest of the airport. The flight had departed from West Houston Airport outside Houston, the FAA said.

The FAA said its investigators are headed to the site and the National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the probe.

DPS officials have secured the scene, Lt. Reyes said.

Correction: An earlier version of this article included a photo from a different Texas plane crash. The photo has been replaced.

