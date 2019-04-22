Harry and Meghan could 'move to Africa' after birth of royal baby

Clear

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, could be planning to move to Africa after the upcoming birth of their first child, according to reports in British newspaper The Sunday Times.

By Max Foster and Rob Picheta, CNN

The royal couple could move abroad for two or three years as part of a major international role being devised by the royal family's courtiers, the paper reports, with Africa raised as a potential destination.

According to the report, David Manning -- the former British ambassador to the US and special adviser on international affairs to Prince Harry -- has proposed a plan for the pair to take on a more international position that could build on their work for the Commonwealth.

A decision is not expected until 2020, the paper says.

That time frame would allow them to start raising their child at their home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

"Any future plans for The Duke & Duchess are speculative at his stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told CNN.

A royal source told CNN that William, the Duke of Cambridge, would be supportive of his brother in whatever projects he undertakes, as he always has been

It isn't known which African countries Harry and Meghan might be considering moving to, but there are 19 Commonwealth nations on the continent, including South Africa, Nigeria, Uganda and Ghana. The couple have already visited North Africa on an official royal engagement, touring Morocco in February.

The Duchess of Sussex -- who was recently appointed Vice President of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust -- is expecting the birth of her first child imminently.

The couple have broken with recent royal tradition and will keep the details of the baby's arrival private. The exact due date is not known, but Meghan's pregnancy was announced in October, with the baby due in the spring.

