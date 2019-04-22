Clear

Ariana Grande closes out Coachella with surprise Justin Bieber duet

Article Image

Justin Bieber announced he has a new album coming soon, after performing a duet with Ariana Grande to close out the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 5:50 PM
Updated: Apr. 22, 2019 5:50 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Ariana Grande had an Easter treat for Beliebers this weekend.

The singer performed a surprise duet with Justin Bieber to close out her Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival headlining gig.

Bieber, who returned to the stage after an almost two year absence, performed his hit "Sorry" with Grande and said he was surprised, too.

"I had no idea I was going to be on a stage tonight," Bieber said. "Absolutely no idea. I wore this fly outfit not knowing I was going to be on stage."

Naturally the audience went wild.

The pair share the same manager, Scooter Braun, and have supported each other before.

Bieber performed at the Manchester benefit concert Grande held in 2017 to honor the victims of the terrorist attack which occurred at her concert there.

For her first weekend Coachella performance Grande surprised the crowd by bringing on stage most of the members of *NSYNC for a mini-reunion.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
A Breezy, Mild Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

South Softball beats West Vigo

Image

South beats Mooresville

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Camp Kessem needs your help

Image

Problems at a West Terre Haute Cemetery

Image

New Vigo County Sheriff's Office K9 starting training

Image

A resolution to recognize one Vigo County school on their four-star rating

Image

Sugar Grove students step outside of the classroom

Image

ILearn testing starts

Image

Edgar County drug take back

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers seek to add school alert system to all 92 counties