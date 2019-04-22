Clear

More than a dozen students and chaperones fall ill during flight and are taken to Boston hospital

A group of more than a dozen students and chaperones traveling home to Boston fell ill on Sunday, an American Airlines spokesman told CNN. CNN's Michelle Kosinski reports.

A group of more than a dozen students and chaperones traveling home to Boston fell ill on Sunday, an American Airlines spokesman told CNN.

Boston EMS said they transported 13 patients from Logan International Airport to the Massachusetts General Hospital with minor symptoms. No other passengers or crew members felt ill, American Airlines said.

According to CNN affiliate WCVB, group chaperones reported everyone "ate the same thing" the night before they boarded their flights.

The American Airlines spokesman said the group was on a flight from Miami to Boston. Calls from CNN to the Massachusetts Port Authority were not immediately returned.

