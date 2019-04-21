Clear

A zookeeper suffered 'lacerations and punctures' in a tiger attack at the zoo in Topeka, Kansas

Article Image

A zookeeper was attacked by a tiger at the Topeka Zoo during operating hours, according to Molly Hadfield, Director of Media Relations for the City of Topeka, Kansas.

Posted: Apr. 21, 2019 4:00 AM
Updated: Apr. 21, 2019 4:00 AM
Posted By: By Deanna Hackney and Dakin Andone, CNN

A zookeeper is recovering in the hospital after she was attacked Saturday morning by a tiger at the Topeka, Kansas, zoo.

The woman and a 7-year-old male Sumatran tiger named Sanjiv were both in the tiger habitat shortly after the zoo opened when the tiger "essentially tackled our keeper," Zoo Director Brendan Wiley said at an afternoon press conference.

The zookeeper suffered "lacerations and punctures to the back of the head, neck, back and one arm," Wiley told reporters.

The zookeeper was transported to a local hospital where she received treatment. A spokeswoman for the City of Topeka previously told CNN that woman was "awake and alert" at the time she was taken to the hospital. She's currently in stable condition, Wiley said.

The zookeeper is the facility's primary tiger keeper, Wiley said, and has been working in that space for years.

"There really isn't a circumstance where they should have been in the same space, so there was some sort of error that occurred here," he said.

He later clarified that it's part of the daily process for the zookeeper to be in the tiger habitat to clean and maintain it, but the tiger should not have been in the space at that time.

Wiley said the zoo is not considering euthanizing the tiger. Sumatran tigers are a "critically rare" and "endangered" species, Wiley said. Sanjiv recently fathered four cubs.

"While this incident is very unfortunate," Wiley said, "he did what a wild animal, what a wild tiger does."

The director credited his staff with a speedy and effective response that got the incident under control within 10 minutes.

A notification was put out to all zoo staff after the attack. Elephant staff members were a short distance away and were able to lure the tiger back into its enclosure, where he was secured.

"The tiger was never out of its space," Wiley said.

Several guests did witness the attack, Wiley said. The zoo was briefly closed, but has subsequently reopened.

Wiley added, "We have absolutely no concerns about the safety of our guests here."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
Sunny and warm for Easter.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Craft Beer Festival

Image

Gym offers special workout for Easter

Image

Man killed by passing car

Image

Windy and cold

Image

Good Friday Jonah Fish Fry

Image

Junior Beta Club Auction

Image

Next Step Passover

Image

Attempted Parke County jail escape

Image

The last freeze of the year

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers seek to add school alert system to all 92 counties

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pete Buttigieg officially announces presidential campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tiger Woods seals fifth Masters title and 15th major

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cracker barrel sessions wrap up for the season with a hot topic of hate crimes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Inspector finds mismanagement at Indiana's veterans affairs

${article.thumbnail.title}

Recalled pre-cut melon sickens 93 people in salmonella outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bill aims to halt immigrant detention center near Chicago