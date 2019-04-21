Clear

Boxing 'shooting itself in the foot', says Dana White

Article Image

UFC President Dana White talks to Patrick Snell about Conor McGregor and the state of boxing, including Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 4:00 PM
Updated: Apr. 19, 2019 4:00 PM
Posted By: null

Dana White is a man of many passions.

From a love of grocery shopping and Tom Brady, to his hope of a thawing in relations between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was an open book as he spoke to CNN's Patrick Snell.

But White was at his most revealing as he discussed boxing's heavyweight division -- an arena resplendent with talent and fronted by a trio of superstars in Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

White has never been quiet about his interest in the sport; of course, he played a major part in facilitating McGregor's one-off bout with Floyd Mayweather in 2017, while he has been linked with an expansion of his promotional portfolio into the ring.

Yet, boxing, he says, is "shooting itself in the foot." Speaking before the news that Jarrell Miller returned adverse results to a drugs test, White points to Joshua's lack of superstar status in the US as evidence of the sport's strategic flaws.

Could he be the man to change this? White suggests all will become clear come the end of summer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Sunny and warm for Easter.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Craft Beer Festival

Image

Gym offers special workout for Easter

Image

Man killed by passing car

Image

Windy and cold

Image

Good Friday Jonah Fish Fry

Image

Junior Beta Club Auction

Image

Next Step Passover

Image

Attempted Parke County jail escape

Image

The last freeze of the year

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers seek to add school alert system to all 92 counties

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pete Buttigieg officially announces presidential campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tiger Woods seals fifth Masters title and 15th major

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cracker barrel sessions wrap up for the season with a hot topic of hate crimes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Inspector finds mismanagement at Indiana's veterans affairs

${article.thumbnail.title}

Recalled pre-cut melon sickens 93 people in salmonella outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bill aims to halt immigrant detention center near Chicago