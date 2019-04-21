Clear

Jason Momoa shaved his beard and people are freaking out

Article Image

Jason Momoa posted a video of himself shaving his facial hair off to promote aluminum recycling.

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 8:30 AM
Updated: Apr. 19, 2019 8:30 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Before you ask "Why is this news?" remember that it's Jason Momoa.

The Jason Momoa whose role on "Game of Thrones" and as "Aquaman" has caused more than a few hearts to flutter and whose marriage to actress Lisa Bonet is absolute #relationshipgoals.

Just when you thought you couldn't love the dude more, he goes and shaves his beard for the environment.

Momoa shared a video of him shaving on YouTube.

"Goodbye DROGO, AQUAMAN, DECLAN, BABA! I'm shaving this beast off, it's time to make a change," he wrote in the caption to the video, bidding farewell to the look of several of his most famous characters. "A change for the better...for my kids, for your kids, the world."

It was all done to draw attention to a new line of canned water that he is helping launch with the Ball Corporation and he is encouraging people to "make a switch to INFINITELY RECYCLABLE aluminum."

Since folks are still getting over this being the final season of "Game of Thrones," Momoa's actions appear to have the internet in mourning.

"I know the redacted Mueller Report is out today, but please don't let that overshadow the news that Jason Momoa shaved his beard," former Minneapolis mayor Betsy Hodges tweeted Thursday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Sunny and warm for Easter.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Craft Beer Festival

Image

Gym offers special workout for Easter

Image

Man killed by passing car

Image

Windy and cold

Image

Good Friday Jonah Fish Fry

Image

Junior Beta Club Auction

Image

Next Step Passover

Image

Attempted Parke County jail escape

Image

The last freeze of the year

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers seek to add school alert system to all 92 counties

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pete Buttigieg officially announces presidential campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tiger Woods seals fifth Masters title and 15th major

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cracker barrel sessions wrap up for the season with a hot topic of hate crimes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Inspector finds mismanagement at Indiana's veterans affairs

${article.thumbnail.title}

Recalled pre-cut melon sickens 93 people in salmonella outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bill aims to halt immigrant detention center near Chicago