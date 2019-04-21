Clear

Must-watch videos of the week

Article Image

The island, which is home to the world's largest lizard, will be off limits to tourists for a year in hopes of increasing the Komodo dragon population.

Posted: Apr. 20, 2019 10:10 AM
Updated: Apr. 20, 2019 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Wesli Jones, CNN

A Twitter debate sparks over a parking spot. A nurse's decision changes a premature infant's future. A travel destination bans tourists. These are the must-see videos of the week.

I call dibs

We've all been here before. Driving (desperately) up and down a crowded street, hoping for an open parking spot. But what happens when two drivers battle over the vacant spot? A bystander in Los Angeles captured a standoff that lasted more than an hour and sparked a Twitter debate.

When you know, you know

"We locked eyes and that was it," says a Massachusetts nurse who adopted a premature baby girl. The infant spent months in the hospital without a single visitor. Little did she know her adoptive mother was working right down the hall.

Fixer upper

Click "the play button" and unleash your inner Chip and Joanna Gaines. LAMAS, an award-winning architecture team, created a modern barn-style house hidden with an exterior that looks more than 100 years old. You must see it to believe it.

How to save a life

On-air personalities are subject to the opinions and criticisms of their audience. But a single comment can stand out among the rest ... and be a lifesaver. "Inside Edition" host Deborah Norville says she will have surgery to remove cancerous thyroid nodule after a concerned viewer brought the lump to her attention years ago.

One world

You may have to take this dream destination off your bucket list (for now). The Indonesian government is making Komodo Island off limits to tourists for the year 2020. The move is aimed to increase the population of the Komodo dragon, the world's largest lizard.

