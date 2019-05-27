Clear

Burnout is an official medical diagnosis, World Health Organization says

Article Image

What's one thing you can do right now to stop stressing out? Start breathing deeply. Here's why it works.

Posted: May. 28, 2019 12:20 AM
Updated: May. 28, 2019 12:20 AM
Posted By: By Ryan Prior, CNN

It's a feeling of extreme work stress that's long been embedded in the cultural lexicon, and now it might be codified in your medical records as well.

Burnout is now a legitimate medical diagnosis, according to the International Classification of Diseases, or the ICD-11, the World Health Organization's handbook that guides medical providers in diagnosing diseases.

Burnout now appears in the ICD-11's section on problems related to employment or unemployment. According to the handbook, doctors can diagnose someone with burnout if they meet the following symptoms:

1. feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion

2. increased mental distance from one's job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one's job

3. reduced professional efficacy

Before making the call, the document says doctors should first rule out adjustment disorder as well as anxiety and mood disorders. And the diagnosis is limited to work environments, and shouldn't be applied to other life situations.

Researchers have been studying burnout for decades

Burnout has long been a blurry cultural concept that has defied attempts to create a specific consensus definition scientists can all agree on.

Psychologist Herbert Freudenberger is credited with inaugurating the formal study of the state of burnout with a scientific article published in 1974, according to a 2017 review of literature published in the journal SAGE Open.

The authors of that review, Linda and Torsten Heinemann, say that over the next four decades, hundreds of studies appeared on the subject. During that time, they noted burnout was not considered an actual mental disorder even though it is "one of the most widely discussed mental health problems in today's society."

One reason for that, the Heinemanns argue, is that much of the research on burnout focused on "causes and associated factors," rather than on attempts to develop specific diagnostic criteria. That led to "vagueness and ambiguity" around the concept of burnout.

In their review, they note that the question of whether researchers could differentiate depression and burnout was also a major obstacle in elevating burnout to a disease.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Pop up storms possible, but staying HOT.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

RP Baseball

Image

Barr-Reeve

Image

Shakamak baseball

Image

Northview

Image

South Vermillion baseball

Image

Sullivan

Image

Edgewood beats West Vigo

Image

RP Baseball

Image

Vincennes Lincoln baseball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus