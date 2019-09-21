Clear

An autistic student needed a quiet place to work. His desk was put in a bathroom stall

Article Image

About one in 160 children are diagnosed with this autism, leading to difficulty with social and emotional skills.

Posted: Sep 21, 2019 11:50 PM
Updated: Sep 21, 2019 11:50 PM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone, CNN

A school district in Washington state is facing criticism for putting an autistic student's desk in a bathroom stall after his mother said he needed a "quiet place" to do his best work.

Danielle Goodwin told CNN affiliate KOMO that she had discussed her 11-year-old son's special needs with his teacher. But when they showed up at Whatcom Middle School in Bellingham, Washington, this week, they found his desk in a bathroom stall, Goodwin said.

"I was stunned," Goodwin told the station Thursday. "I was so shocked I just took the picture because I didn't believe what I was seeing."

Goodwin shared the picture on Facebook, showing her son's desk over the toilet, and his chair next to the bathroom sink.

Goodwin's son had just transitioned from elementary school, where he was allowed to work in a library, said Shannon McMinimee, an attorney for the Goodwin family.

"I can't believe that there was anybody that thought this was a good idea," McMinimee told CNN. "There's a lot of different ways you can accommodate students with disabilities without humiliating them."

Goodwin asked if her son could work in the library and was told no, Goodwin said in the Facebook post. She was also told that "it was fine for him to be in there" because the school didn't use the space as a bathroom."

Her son also has an autoimmune disorder, Goodwin told KOMO, further highlighting why the suggestion he work in a bathroom was problematic.

"My son was humiliated, embarrassed, and disgusted at this inhumane suggestion that he work in a bathroom," she said.

McMinimee said there had never been an issue before with the boy having access to a library or other suitable quiet place to work. It had been a longstanding accommodation for him, she said.

In a statement posted online, Bellingham Public School Superintendent Greg Baker said, "To our knowledge the stall had been used as storage, not as an active restroom."

The idea of putting Goodwin's son there was "an example of staff trying to seek a solution to temporarily repurpose a room," Baker said.

No student spent any part of their school day in the bathroom, he said.

Due to limited state funding "schools often have limited space to meet students' instructional and social-emotional needs," he said.

As an example, Baker pointed out that the district has previously converted staff lounges into temporary classrooms and the principal's office into meeting spaces to provide enough space for full-time kindergarten.

"Again, my preliminary assessment is this idea was well-intentioned, but in the end, we did not move forward with it," he said.

McMinimee said the school was notified Friday that she's representing the family. She has started the process of requesting changes to the boy's special education plan and has requested a tort claim, a mandatory first step before a lawsuit can be filed in Washington, the attorney said.

The first and best thing the school could do is call and apologize to the family, she said.

The attorney said she's had experience in education law for 15 years.

"This is the weirdest thing I've ever seen a school district do," McMinimee said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Cooler air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

EIU vs ISU 9-21-19

Image

13th Annual Bat Festival

Image

Monarch Madness

Image

Wingy Dingy Thingy

Image

Hot Dogs, Cool Cats Adoption Day

Image

Birthplace of the Coca-Cola Bottle Festival

Image

First ever Terre Haute Beer Fest

Image

Beautification Project

Image

State Road 234 Road Work Starts Monday

Image

Police investigate attempted kidnapping

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator