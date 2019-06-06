Clear
Serena Williams is the first athlete on Forbes' Richest Self-Made Women list

Nike's "Dream Crazier" ad celebrates female athletes like tennis star Serena Williams, gymnast Simone Biles and others who have challenged the norm.

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 11:10 PM
Updated: Jun 6, 2019 11:10 PM
By AJ Willingham, CNN

Wouldn't you know it, Serena Williams is making history again. The tennis legend is the first athlete to ever make Forbes' list of richest self-made women in America.

According to Forbes' profile, Williams is worth an estimated $225 million, but her green wasn't all made on the court. Lucrative endorsements with Nike, high-profile fashion and beauty collaborations and a large portfolio of advertising and media work have made her a recognizable face even among people who have never watched a single serve. In recent years, Forbes reports, Williams has invested in dozens of startups and launched her own venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, this April. She is also planning the launch of a jewelry line and a fashion brand.

"I want to be a part of it," she tells Forbes. "I want to be in the infrastructure. I want to be the brand, instead of just being the face."

Joining Williams on the list is Rihanna, who was named the world's wealthiest female musician.

Kylie Jenner of Kardashian fame is also on the list. Last July, Forbes raised some impeccably-shaded brows when it named the reality star-turned-beauty-empress, then 21, the "youngest ever self-made billionaire." Some critics argued the publication was playing fast and loose with the term "self-made," since Jenner started with a healthy amount of capital, both financial and social, from her famous family.

In other billionaire news, Forbes also recently named Jay-Z the first billionaire rapper.

WTHI Radar

