Clear

Super snow moon, 2019's biggest supermoon, lights up the sky

Article Image

February's full moon is known as the snow moon. It is also the biggest supermoon of the year.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 9:20 PM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 9:20 PM
Posted By: By Ashley Strickland, CNN

February's full moon will brighten the skies as the biggest supermoon of the year.

The supermoon occurs during this full moon because it will be closest in its orbit to Earth. Technically, the supermoon will reach its peak on Tuesday morning at 10:54 a.m. ET, but it won't be visible then. Instead, keep an eye out Monday and Tuesday night.

Moonrise will be the best time for those interested in capturing dramatic supermoon photos because the moon will be closest to the horizon. Check your local time for moonrise here.

February's full moon is also known as the snow moon. Each month, the full moon carries a different name signifying what is most associated with that time. This is because centuries ago, lunar months were associated with the changing seasons rather than the solar year.

Native Americans and Europeans gave February the "snow moon" title because it was the month associated with heavy snowfall, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

February's moon has also been called the bone or hunger moon due to the lack of food available in the winter.

The supermoon marks a big difference from 2018, when there was no full moon in February -- called a Black Moon. This occurs once every 19 years, and it's because January and March each have two full moons.

In January, we were treated to the super blood wolf moon, and while this isn't quite as exciting, the supermoon should be a beautiful spectacle. And if you miss this one, there will be another supermoon in March.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Peaceful Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"it's gonna be pretty hard without that beautiful smile of JK..." Remembering a life lost too soon

Image

Hoosier lawmakers urged to support foster families

Image

Crows are Back and Leaving Unwanted Gifts.

Image

Hey Kevin February 18

Image

#ColtonStrong family speaks out for national Heart Health month

Image

As Indiana has a massive need for cybersecurity experts, group hopes to help girls get involved

Image

ISU celebrates engineering week

Image

Some Vigo County Sheriff's Office vehicles will have a new look

Image

Community pays respects to Navy service member Tyler Clidienst

Image

Additional security will be in place at Vigo County schools as students return after social media th

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Body recovered from Wabash River in Clinton

Image

Groups sound the alarm to prevent home fires

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property