Clear

Surprise! Miranda Lambert got married

Article Image

Country star Miranda Lambert announced on her Instagram account that she recently got hitched.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 2:10 PM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 2:10 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Miranda Lambert is no longer single.

The country star announced on her Instagram account this weekend that she recently got hitched.

"In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life," Lambert wrote in the caption. "And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me."

She also included #theone in the caption.

This is marriage number two for Lambert, who famously split from fellow country music star and "The Voice" coach Blake Shelton in 2015.

McLoughlin is a New York police officer who has been hailed for his work on social media.

"This week these fine officers showed what we do best in #Midtown. PO McLoughlin apprehended perpetrator in a bank robbery in progress & PO Donato had a pick up arrest of a truck burglary closing out several open complaints," a tweet from NYPD Inspector Brendan M. Timoney in March read. "Job well done guys!! #ItsWhatWeDo #NYPDprotecting."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Cloudy start to the work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sullivan Brown Bagger Program Open House

Image

Fork in the Road: The Big Boy Tenderloin at Jack's Place

Image

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Former Vigo County Schools employee continues to challenge how much restitution he owes

Image

Magnetic North Pole On The Move

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Cloudy, calm. Occasional flurries High: 34°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Monday services

Image

Search continues on Wabash River

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Body recovered from Wabash River in Clinton

Image

Groups sound the alarm to prevent home fires

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property