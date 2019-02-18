Clear

Florida inmates use their criminal skills to rescue a baby locked in an SUV

Article Image

A group of inmates on supervised work release in southern Florida broke into an SUV to rescue a 1-year-old girl who was accidentally locked in, according to CNN affiliate KABC-TV.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 7:50 AM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 7:50 AM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

An inmate in southern Florida used his criminal skills for a good cause.

He and a group of four other low-level offenders in Pasco County, near Tampa, broke into an SUV on Thursday to rescue a 1-year-old girl who was accidentally locked in, according to CNN affiliate KABC-TV.

The mother of the child, Shadow Lantry, recorded the rescue operation and posted it on Facebook. The video has garnered more than 4,000 views, and shows the inmates in their prison garb using a clothes hanger to jimmy the lock of the Chevy Tahoe.

Lantry told CNN affiliate WFTS-TV the incident began when the child's father strapped the girl into a car seat in the back of the SUV and tossed the keys to the front seat. When he closed the back door, he realized the Tahoe was locked.

The inmates were repairing medians nearby when they and deputies rushed to help, KABC said. Lantry said in her Facebook video the entire operation took about five minutes and the baby was not hurt.

"Thank God for the criminals in the world. I respect all y'all," Lantry says in the video.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco told WFTS it was a unique situation, allowing an inmate to use his skill set to break into a car for the right reasons.

"There's only a very small percentage of those criminals out there that want to fight us and want to attack us, but a lot of them, like these individuals, they know they made bad mistakes, bad choices, but they want to do the right thing in life," Nocco said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
Robinson
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Casey
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 15°
Brazil
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Marshall
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
Cloudy start to the work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cloudy, calm. Occasional flurries High: 34°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Monday services

Image

Search continues on Wabash River

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

HS Hoops Wrap

Image

Rivet to state

Image

Rose-Hulman senior day.

Image

Carl Nicks

Image

Indiana State vs. SIU

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Body recovered from Wabash River in Clinton

Image

Groups sound the alarm to prevent home fires

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property