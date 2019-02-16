Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Missionaries and nurses trapped in Haiti as protests sweep country

Article Image

CNN speaks to Tracey Hotta, one of the nurses stranded in Haiti, who describes the political turmoil on the island.

Posted: Feb. 16, 2019 11:00 AM
Updated: Feb. 16, 2019 11:00 AM
Posted By: By Rob Picheta and Shelby Rose, CNN

A group of 24 Canadian missionaries and another of nurses are among visitors stranded in Haiti by ongoing street protests sweeping through the Caribbean country.

The missionaries have been confined to their compound in Grand Goâve, an area roughly 50 kilometers away from capital city Port-au-Prince, after nearby roads littered with burning tires were blocked, according to a statement from their group Haiti ARISE.

"We have nowhere to go, roads are blocked, rioting all over the streets and businesses are being destroyed," a man referred to as Marc says in a video posted on the group's Facebook page. "We do have a team here and we have been trying to get them out and it has been totally impossible," he adds.

Haiti has been gripped by protests and unrest for more than a week, as demonstrators calling for the country's president to resign over soaring inflation and allegations of corruption have set cars ablaze and clashed with police.

Several people have been killed in the clashes, according to local media reports.

Meanwhile, an additional group of eight Canadian who were also trapped inside their charity's compound have secured a helicopter to take them out of the country. The nurses started a crowdfunding appeal this week, asking the public to "help us escape."

"The director of the compound has instructed us not to go outside," Tracy Hotta, one of the trapped nurses, told CNN, adding that the nurses are safe inside.

"They're very destitute down here," she added on the reasons for the protests. "They have zero healthcare... they're taking desperate measures to try and make a change for themselves."

The helicopter secured will take the nurses directly to Port-au-Prince from the compound.

"We are stranded here because we are about an hour away from Port-au-Prince where the violent protest is and they have set up barriers on the roads to get to the airports," the women had written in their GoFundMe appeal, which surpassed its target by raising $16,000. "It is unlikely we will pass those barriers without being harmed," they added.

Because of the Canadian Embassy closure in Haiti, their calls to the embassy have been redirected to Ottawa and have gone unanswered, they note.

The US and Canadian governments have warned people not to travel to Haiti due to crime and civil unrest. The Canadian government has issued a travel advisory saying: "avoid all travel to Haiti" and closed their embassy Friday for "security reasons" according to Canada's Foreign Policy account on Twitter.

An additional group of 113 Canadian tourists stranded at a beach resort are also scheduled to be evacuated on Saturday.

President Jovenel Moise was defiant in a televised address on Thursday, rejecting calls to resign and saying he "will not leave the country in the hands of armed gangs and drug traffickers."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Casey
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Brazil
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Marshall
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Sunny Saturday, wintry Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

The Exotic Feline Rescue Center grew by three

Image

Visitor restrictions are now in place at Good Samaritan Hospital

Image

Kroger donated over $4,000 to Catholic Charities

Image

Work being done on Towne South Plaza sign

Image

Community members prepare to pay respects to Navy service member

Image

Segment Three In The Paint

Image

Segment Two In The Paint

Image

Segment One In The Paint

Image

Melanie Boeglin

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers