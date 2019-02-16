Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

3 injured when panicked audience flees 'Hamilton'

Article Image

A medical emergency caused mass panic and chaos in the audience at an evening performance of "Hamilton" at the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco.

Posted: Feb. 16, 2019 9:30 AM
Updated: Feb. 16, 2019 9:30 AM
Posted By: By Jay Croft, CNN

Three people were injured Friday night when panicked audience members "self-evacuated" during a performance of the musical "Hamilton" in San Francisco, police said.

A woman in the audience had a medical emergency during the scene in which the title character, Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, is shot on stage, said Joseph Tomlinson, public information officer for the San Francisco police.

Audience members mistakenly thought there was a real-life shooting and rushed the exits, he said.

CNN affiliate KPIX reported the someone in the audience shouted, "Gun!"

Police told reporter Shirin Rajaee -- who was in the audience -- that a woman was having a heart attack and someone in the theater thought she had been shot. In the chaos, some people jumped into police patrol cars.

The woman and three injured people were taken to local hospitals, police tweeted. One of the three people injured had a broken leg. The woman who suffered the medical emergency was taken to a hospital and reported in critical condition.

Cast members had to evacuate the Orpheum Theatre as well. An Instagram video shows them returning inside from the street.

The theater's explanation on Twitter did not sit well with some who attended.

"During a medical event at the SHN Orpheum Theatre this evening an audience member activated the theater's fire pull station," the theater said. "The audience and cast followed the life/safety system's automatic announcement and exited the theater."

Patron Laura Lasnier described "mass chaos" in a tweet.

"I was in the balcony with my 6 and 9 year old. There was absolutely NO announcement. There was mass chaos and absolutely no support and direction from SHN staff. Extremely disappointed in how the event was handled," she tweeted.

The performance of the popular Tony Award-winning show did not continue.

Tickets cost up to $686 officially and are offered online for hundreds of dollars more.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 14°
Robinson
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 13°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 13°
Rockville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 14°
Casey
Few Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 9°
Brazil
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 14°
Marshall
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 14°
Sunny Saturday, wintry Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

The Exotic Feline Rescue Center grew by three

Image

Visitor restrictions are now in place at Good Samaritan Hospital

Image

Kroger donated over $4,000 to Catholic Charities

Image

Work being done on Towne South Plaza sign

Image

Community members prepare to pay respects to Navy service member

Image

Segment Three In The Paint

Image

Segment Two In The Paint

Image

Segment One In The Paint

Image

Melanie Boeglin

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers