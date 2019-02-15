Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

These orange alligators are raising eyebrows in South Carolina

Article Image

Two alligators with leathery orange skin are raising eyebrows in a community in South Carolina.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 1:50 PM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 1:50 PM
Posted By: By Andrea Diaz, CNN

Two alligators with leathery orange skin are raising eyebrows in a community in South Carolina.

CNN affiliate WJCL reported that a man discovered the reptiles at a pond in Bluffton. Maybe an overzealous Clemson Tigers fan slathered them with the team colors? Or they ate Flamin' Hot Cheetos? Or they could be albino alligators?

None of that, says David Lucas of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. The color could simply be from rust in draining pipes.

"During the winter, the alligators like to dig in and find a place to hibernate," he said. "It is possible that some end up near drainage pipes that have rusty metal pieces inside, so basically they marinate in rust all winter, and this stains them."

Another alligator spotted in 2017

About the same time two years ago, another orange alligator emerged from a small lake in Charleston. The water temperatures start to warm up around this time of the year, which brings alligators out of hibernation.

"We don't see orange alligators every year, which is why they get so much attention," Lucas said.

Despite the fascination with the animals, experts warn people to keep a safe distance from the slithery reptiles -- orange or not.

"Alligators are large carnivorous predators that demand respect," says Dr. J. Whitfield Gibbons, director of outreach at Savannah River Ecology Laboratory

"Alligators are fascinating creatures and should by all means be enjoyed as part of the natural beauty of our region. But please remember that they are wild animals and should be respected as such.

That means maintaining a distance of 60 feet away from the animals, he says.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 13°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 12°
Casey
Few Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 6°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Cooler air arrives, minor snow chances.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Treating a Cold vs the Flu - Milburn Pharmacy

Image

"Treat people with the same respect"; Students learn to fight bullying

Image

Illinois votes to increase minimum wage to $15-an-hour by 2025

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

"Winter Mystery" Theater Wabash Activity Center February 21st, 7:30pm

Image

Excessive rain can damage area fields

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Partly sunny, breezy and colder. Light afternoon snow possible especially south. High: 32°

Image

THN HOWE

Image

Craig Porter THS

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers