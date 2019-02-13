Clear

One of the FBI's Ten Most Wanted fugitives has been killed

Article Image

A fugitive accused of multiple violent sexual assaults in Los Angeles was shot and killed by FBI agents in North Carolina, the agency said.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 12:10 AM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2019 12:10 AM
Posted By: By Emanuella Grinberg and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

A fugitive accused of multiple violent sexual assaults in Los Angeles was shot and killed by FBI agents Wednesday in North Carolina, the agency said.

Greg Alyn Carlson was placed on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list in fall 2018.

FBI agents tracked him to a hotel in Apex, North Carolina. An Apex police officer spotted a vehicle in a hotel parking lot that was associated with Carlson, said John Strong of the FBI field office in North Carolina.

When agents entered his hotel room, an altercation over a gun ensued and Carlson was killed, said Paul Delacourt, assistant director of the FBI's Los Angeles field office.

Carlson was accused of a burglary in Los Angeles on July 13, 2017, during which he tried to sexually assault a woman while using a weapon. A local arrest warrant issued for Carlson charged him with burglary, assault with intent to commit rape and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the FBI.

DNA tests also linked Carlson to two other assaults from 2003, Los Angeles Police Capt. Billy Hayes said.

He was arrested in September 2017. After posting bond and being released from custody, he fled to Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, the FBI said.

He left South Carolina with a stolen handgun, a rental car and cash and led police on a high-speed chase in Alabama. He was later seen in two Florida cities in November 2017.

A federal arrest warrant issued in December 2017 charged Carlson with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Becoming Cloudy. Not as Cold.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Overnight Forecast

Image

"It reeked havoc on us..." Virus takes out Vigo County Government computers

Image

Rescue workers continue searching for a woman in the Wabash River

Image

ISU baseball

Image

Jaylen Minnett

Image

Vin Rivet

Image

Potential New Home for the Jail

Image

"It's a game changer"; New processes reduce opioid use in surgery recovery

Image

RHIT Seniors show off projects at expo

Image

Parke County students learning archery as part of schools physical education

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road