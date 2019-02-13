Clear

Mikaela Shiffrin: Lead singer or backing vocals? High heels or sneakers?

Article Image

Watch skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin take on the CNN Alpine Edge quickfire challenge.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 11:30 AM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 11:30 AM
Posted By: null

Quiet night in or big night out? Heels or sneakers? Olympic gold or an overall World Cup title?

US skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin might be fearless on the slopes, but was she brave enough to take the CNN Alpine Edge quickfire challenge?

The good news is the 23-year-old took on the task with the same coolness under pressure, supreme skill and all-out attack that has taken her to the top of the sport.

Shiffrin's dominance this season has made waves beyond skiing, and she stands on the brink of a third straight World Cup overall crown.

Visit CNN.com/Sport for more news, features and videos

The double Olympic champion is already the third most successful women's ski racer of all-time with 56 wins -- trailing only Annemarie Moser-Proll (62) and the now-retired Lindsey Vonn (82). And she is fifth on the list of all-time most successful ski racers, male or female.

But what is the secret to her phenomenal success and quite how does prefer to spend her time away from the snow?

To discover what makes Shiffrin tick, watch the video at the top of the page.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Mainly sunny and a colder day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

State Road 63 and Springhill Road is where new jail will likely be built

Image

100 Women Who Care, Members invited to Join

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

New supplement could help treat types of herpes

Image

Some sunshine possible Colder and windy. High: 37°

Image

Marshall

Image

Linton

Image

Bloomfield

Image

THN West Vigo

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road