Clear

A West Virginia lawmaker is facing calls to resign after comparing LGBT people to the KKK

Article Image

Eric Porterfield, a Republican in West Virginia's House of Delegates, claimed during a television interview the LGBTQ community is "the closest thing to political terrorism in America." Porterfield is now facing bipartisan criticism for a number of anti-LGBTQ statements.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 7:40 AM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 7:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

A member of the West Virginia House of Delegates is facing bipartisan criticism for a string of anti-LGBT statements, but the Republican lawmaker doesn't appear to be backing down.

Delegate Eric Porterfield, who represents West Virginia's 27th district, has a history of anti-LGBT stances. But things came to a head last week during a House meeting over a proposed amendment to an anti-LGBT-discrimination bill.

During the February 6 meeting Porterfield called the bill, which would include LGBT people as a protected class under the state's Human Rights Act, "bigoted," "intolerant" and "discriminatory."

"The LGBT is the most socialist group in this country," he continued, according to the Charleston Gazette-Mail. "They do not protect gays. There are many gays they persecute if they do not line up with their social ideology."

Porterfield has previously framed pushes for LGBT protections as a violation of free speech.

Reaction to his comments was swift. On Thursday, House Democrats took turns condemning Porterfield for his comments. On Friday, the West Virginia Democratic Party issued a statement calling for Porterfield to resign.

"West Virginia has no room for someone who expresses such hate," WVDP Chairwoman Belina Biafore wrote.

But Porterfield took the opportunity to double down on his statements. On Friday morning, he called the offices of the Gazette-Mail, which had published an article on the Democratic backlash to his statements.

In the phone call, the news outlet reported, Porterfield called his critics "brutal monsters" and called the LGBT community a "terrorist group." He also compared them to the KKK.

"The LGBTQ is a modern-day version of the Ku Klux Klan, without wearing hoods, with their antics of hate," he reportedly said.

Porterfield's office has not responded to CNN's calls and e-mails requesting comment.

A few days later, the lawmaker continued his line of commentary. During an interview with local TV station WVVA, Porterfield, wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, gave an odd answer when asked what he would do if he had a son or daughter who was gay.

"Well, I will address my daughter first. I would take her for a pedicure, I'd take her to get her nails done, and see if she could swim," Porterfield said while smiling. "If it was my son, I would probably take him hunting, I would take him fishing, then I'd see if he could swim."

"I just want to make sure they could swim," he said when asked to clarify his comments.

Several of West Virginia's Republican leaders have criticized his statements, and on Monday, the West Virginia GOP officially denounced Porterfield's words.

"These comments are unacceptable and we denounce them," West Virginia Republican Party Chairwoman Melody Potter said in a statement. "They have no place in America."

Porterfield took office last month, succeeding retiring Republican delegate Marty Gearheart. The 44-year-old is a Baptist missionary and has been blind since losing his vision in an altercation in 2006.

During his campaign, Porterfield vociferously criticized the Youth Mental Health Protection Act, a bill that failed to pass the state legislature in 2018 despite bipartisan support. Porterfield said the bill, which would have banned conversion therapy for LGBT minors, was a violation of free speech and called its supporters "bigoted and discriminatory."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Mainly sunny and a colder day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

State Road 63 and Springhill Road is where new jail will likely be built

Image

100 Women Who Care, Members invited to Join

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

New supplement could help treat types of herpes

Image

Some sunshine possible Colder and windy. High: 37°

Image

Marshall

Image

Linton

Image

Bloomfield

Image

THN West Vigo

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road